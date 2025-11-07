Allogene Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3, Nil Sales

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO incurred a third-quarter 2025 loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 32 cents per share.

As the company lacks a marketed product in its portfolio, it did not report any sales during the quarter.

Year to date, shares of Allogene have plunged 51% against the industry’s 11% growth.



More on ALLO’s Results

Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $31 million, down 30% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 16% year over year to around $14 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Allogene had $277 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $303 million as of June 30, 2025.

ALLO’s 2025 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2025 guidance. It expects operating expenses for the full year to be around $230 million, including nearly $45 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

Cash burn for 2025 is expected to be around $150 million. Allogene believes that its cash runway will fund operations into the second half of 2027.

Updates on ALLO’s Pipeline

Allogene’s main focus is on the pivotal phase II ALPHA3 study, which is evaluating lead drug cema-cel as a potential first-line treatment for newly diagnosed and treated large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients who are likely to relapse and need further therapy. The lymphodepletion selection and futility analysis from the study, along with MRD conversion rates, are expected in the first half of 2026.

The company is exploring the potential of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies in autoimmune diseases. It recently initiated the phase I RESOLUTION basket study evaluating ALLO-329 across various autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis. Allogene expects to have both biomarker and clinical proof-of-concept data from this study by the first half of 2026.

Allogene is also developing a third candidate, ALLO-316, which is being evaluated in the phase I TRAVERSE study in patients with heavily pretreated, advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company is currently exploring partnership opportunities to advance the development of this drug.

ALLO’s Zacks Rank

Allogene currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

