Allison (ALSN) Boosts eGen Power Axles Through Partnerships

To expand its propulsion solutions, Allison Transmission ALSN formed a strategic cooperation agreement with Anadolu Isuzu, Turkey’s top manufacturer of buses and trucks.



Per the agreement, Allison will supply its eGen Power 100S electric axles to Anadolu Isuzu. These will be integrated with Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for application in refuse, distribution and public transportation.



Allison launched electric axles, designed for use in refuse and municipal vehicles, at the Spring IFAT trade fair in Munich this year. The eGen Power 100S boasts of being the most powerful propulsion solution in its class.



Moreover, the eGen Power 100S integrates a high-speed electric motor and multi-speed transmission. Therefore, it does not need additional drive shafts and support structures. This feature allows an easy fit between the wheels, increasing space for battery storage.



The axles, with premium characteristics, will bolster the performance of Anadolu Isuzu's light-duty trucks and midibuses and enable them to score high on reliability.



Allison and Anadolu Isuzu share a partnership for nearly a decade. Allison’s transmissions have been the chosen solution for Anadolu Isuzu’s bus platforms. Hence, the present integration should be a smooth one.



Anadolu Isuzu designs and develops next-generation EVs for several countries across Europe. Many countries are focused on implementing measures to reduce emissions following European greenhouse gas regulations, directives and the European Green Deal.



Therefore, the integration program is a critical step for Anadolu Isuzu in its efforts to deliver high-performance vehicles with a low-carbon footprint.



In another upheaval to Allison’s eGen Power products, the Germany-based vehicle manufacturer, Quantron, recently integrated Allison’s 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle. It is a heavy-duty truck capable of tractor and chassis derivatives and made its debut at the IAA Transportation 2022, currently held in Hanover, Germany.



Quantron selected Allison’s eGen Power 130D e-Axle due to its exceptional benefits like optimized efficiency and performance, a next-generation control system and industry-leading package density. Moreover, Allison’s uncompromising reliability and durability also backed Quantron’s decision.



Quantron AG is a provider of sustainable mobility for people and goods. It provides clean battery and hydrogen fuel-powered commercial vehicles like trucks, buses and vans.



Allison’s intensive expansion of its eGen Power portfolio is noteworthy. It already had several product launches this year. The launch of the 100S and 130D e-axles has enriched Allison’s portfolio. The accelerated development in its eGen Power family has set the unit for an overhaul.

Further, Allison is preparing to announce strategic partnerships involving eGen electric axles as these will tap the immense growth potential of the unit. This will be beneficial for the company as well.



Shares of Allison have increased 0.7% over the past year against its industry’s decline of 36.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALSN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.



Some better-ranked players in the auto space include Yamaha Motor Co. YAMHF, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and BorgWarner BWA and Ford Motor F, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Yamaha has an expected earnings growth rate of 1% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 11.6% upward in the past 30 days.



Yamaha’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. YAMHF pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.95%, on average. The stock has declined 29.3% over the past year.



BorgWarner has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant in the past 30 days.



BorgWarner’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. BWA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.45%, on average. The stock has declined 14.7% in the past year.



Ford has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant in the past 30 days.



Ford’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. F pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.55%, on average. The stock has declined 1.1% in the past year.



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF): Free Stock Analysis Report



