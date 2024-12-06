Alligator Energy Ltd Ceases 30 Million Performance Shares

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.
Alligator Energy Ltd has announced the cessation of 30 million performance shares as the conditions for their issuance were not met. This development may influence investor perception and stock performance as the company navigates its capital management strategies. Investors should keep an eye on how this impacts Alligator Energy’s future plans and market position.
