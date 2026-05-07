Allient Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results showing year-over-year growth in revenue, profit, and earnings, alongside a pickup in orders that management said supports a constructive outlook for the rest of the year. Chairman, President and CEO Dick Warzala said the company is entering 2026 “from a much stronger position than we were in a year ago,” attributing the improvement to balance sheet strengthening, structural cost actions, and a portfolio shift toward “higher value motion, controls, and power applications.”

Revenue rises as industrial and commercial vehicle demand improves

Chief Financial Officer Jim Michaud said first-quarter revenue increased 5% to $138.9 million. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew 1% organically, while foreign currency translation provided a favorable $5.1 million impact. Michaud said 50% of quarterly revenue came from the U.S., with the remainder “primarily from Europe, Canada, and Asia-Pacific.”

By end market, Michaud said industrial was “again the primary growth engine,” rising 8% year-over-year on continued strength in industrial automation and power quality solutions supporting data center infrastructure. Vehicle revenue increased 7% driven mainly by higher demand in commercial automotive. Medical revenue rose 2% as demand in surgical robotics and other precision motor applications was partly offset by softness in medical mobility.

Aerospace and defense revenue declined 3%, which Michaud said was expected and was tied to program timing and “the previously announced M10 Booker program cancellation rather than underlying pipeline weakness.” Distribution revenue declined, which he attributed to “normal variability in channel ordering patterns.”

Warzala highlighted the company’s emphasis on higher-value engineered systems and platform-level offerings. He said the approach is intended to deepen customer engagement with OEMs and support “a more favorable margin profile” over time, particularly in markets such as industrial automation, data center infrastructure-related power quality, defense, and medical applications.

Margins expand as the company absorbs transition and investment costs

Michaud said first-quarter gross profit was $45.4 million and gross margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year to 32.7%. He attributed the improvement to higher volume, better product mix, and operational benefits from the company’s Simplify to Accelerate Now initiative (STAND), which he described as involving consolidations, focusing resources where the company has scale and advantage, and applying lean disciplines.

Operating income increased to $9.3 million, or 6.7% of revenue, as operating margin expanded 10 basis points year-over-year despite elevated costs. Michaud said SG&A was 16.1% of sales, up 120 basis points, primarily due to higher commissions and incentive compensation on stronger sales volume, increased trade show and commercial activity, and elevated IT-related costs including cloud subscriptions and infrastructure.

Restructuring and business realignment costs also remained elevated as the company continued executing what management referred to as the Dothan transition and related optimization actions. Michaud said Allient expects total restructuring and realignment costs of approximately $2 million to $3 million for full-year fiscal 2026. In response to an analyst question, Warzala said the company expects to see benefits from the transition “in the second half of the year,” and Michaud added that the transition should be “in a good place” by the end of the third quarter.

Earnings jump; interest expense declines as leverage improves

Net income increased 51% to $5.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with $0.21 per diluted share in the prior-year period, according to Michaud. Adjusted net income was $8.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with $0.46 per share a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, or 12.4% of revenue, which Michaud said was slightly below the prior period due to higher SG&A costs, despite the “underlying margin structure” improving.

Interest expense declined $1 million to $2.6 million, which Michaud attributed primarily to a lower average debt balance as the company continues to deleverage. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21%, and Michaud said the company still expects a full-year rate in the 21% to 23% range.

Orders climb 15% with strength in industrial and vehicle

Management emphasized demand indicators in the quarter. Warzala said first-quarter orders were $158.1 million, up 15% year-over-year and up 9% sequentially, producing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14x. He said strength was led primarily by industrial and vehicle, with industrial supported by automation and data center infrastructure-related power quality, and vehicle supported particularly by commercial automotive.

Backlog ended the quarter at $251 million, up from year-end. Warzala said the majority of backlog is expected to convert to revenue “within 3 to 5 months,” consistent with historical patterns; later in the call, he clarified that he “should have said 3 to 6 months” when describing near-term conversion timing.

Warzala also told analysts that April “started out extremely strong,” while reiterating the company typically does not provide formal guidance.

Tariffs, investments, and capital allocation priorities

Michaud addressed recent U.S. tariff developments, noting that the Supreme Court determined certain tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were not authorized and are subject to refund. He said U.S. Customs has initiated a process to facilitate claims and that Allient is evaluating its eligibility and intends to submit refund claims after review, though the amount and timing remain uncertain.

He also noted incremental tariffs imposed on a broad range of products expected to expire in July unless extended or replaced. Michaud said the company is pursuing mitigation actions including price adjustments, supplier negotiations, and supply chain diversification, adding that the increases have not had a material impact on operating performance to date, but could pressure margins if they remain in effect or expand.

On cash flow, Michaud said net cash from operating activities was $6.2 million versus $13.9 million in the prior period, primarily due to timing differences and larger incentive payouts. He said some customer payments that typically would have been received before quarter-end were collected shortly after the close. Capital expenditures were $2.2 million in the quarter, and Michaud said full-year CapEx is expected to be approximately $12 million to $15 million, with investments tied to capacity and productivity in areas including data center-related power quality and automation.

As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $41.2 million. Total debt was $177.3 million and net debt was $136.1 million. Michaud said the leverage ratio, defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, improved to 1.78x, while the bank leverage ratio under the credit agreement was 2.24x at quarter-end. He added that the company had $158 million of unused capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Warzala said the company also increased its dividend, calling it a reflection of confidence in the company’s future and a means of returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Warzala said Allient intends to remain focused on cash generation, disciplined capital spending, and continued deleveraging while completing its operational transition work and investing in R&D and product development. He pointed to targeted opportunities tied to electrification, automation, energy efficiency, defense spending, and digital infrastructure, while acknowledging the macro environment remains “uneven” and trade policy continues to evolve.

About Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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