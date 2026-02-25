Allient (ALNT) Price Target Increased by 19.87% to 64.50

The average one-year price target for Allient (NasdaqGM:ALNT) has been revised to $64.50 / share. This is an increase of 19.87% from the prior estimate of $53.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $82.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.40% from the latest reported closing price of $67.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allient. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNT is 0.14%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 14,890K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 869K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 769K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 92.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 387K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 368K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.