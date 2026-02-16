Is Allied Gold's Higher Gold Production a Catalyst for Future Growth?

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC is benefiting from strength across its operations in Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia. In the first nine months of 2025, the company produced 262,077 ounces of gold, higher than 258,459 ounces produced in the year-ago period.



Allied Gold is likely to have increased the output to more than 375,000 ounces in 2025, with significant production recorded in the fourth quarter. This growth reflects stronger output from Allied Gold’s Bonikro mine and a key milestone at its Sadiola operation, where the Phase 1 fresh ore comminution circuit has entered production. The expansion enables the company to process more high-grade ores, improving efficiency and cash flow.



The company continues to drill high-grade zones, refining its mine models and improving grade control to enhance accuracy and productivity. Allied Gold has also deployed new equipment at its Sadiola mine to improve fleet availability and has strengthened mine management with experienced local hires in Mali. It’s also increasing AAUC’s stripping activities at Bonikro and Agbaou sites to access higher-grade ore. These efforts to lift production, along with operational improvement, are expected to benefit the company.



Also, Allied Gold is expanding exploration activity at its Kurmuk mine in Ethiopia ahead of planned production in 2026. The company is drilling to increase gold resources and extend mine life at Ashashire and Dish Mountain.

AAUC’s Peers in the Market

Among its major peers, Newmont Corporation NEM is a leading gold producer, with mining operations spanning across Canada, Mexico and Finland. The company’s growth story strengthened after merging with Kirkland Lake Gold. Key developments such as the Odyssey project at the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake and Hope Bay are likely to boost production and cash flow in the coming years.



AAUC’s other peer, B2Gold Corp. BTG, is gaining from its ongoing strategy of maximizing profitable mine production, and moving forward with its remaining development and exploration projects. A pickup in mine performance is expected to aid B2Gold’s gold production in the coming years. B2Gold expects 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026 for the Goose mine.

AAUC’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Allied Gold have surged 90.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 36.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AAUC is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91X, below the industry’s average of 3.52X. Allied Gold carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAUC’s 2026 earnings has increased 10.1% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

