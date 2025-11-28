Markets

Allied Gold Shares Climb 10% On Major Exploration Advances At Kurmuk Project

November 28, 2025 — 12:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Allied Gold Corporation (AAUC) jumped 9.97%, rising $1.92 to $21.13, after the company announced significant exploration progress at its Kurmuk gold project.

The update highlighted promising new drill results and expanded mineralization that could enhance long-term resource potential and project economics.

Management said the results reinforce confidence in Kurmuk's growth trajectory and long-term value creation potential as the company advances toward development milestones.

On the day of the announcement, AAUC experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors responded to the exploration news and upside potential. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $12.40 - $23.75.

