Allied Gaming & Entertainment Addresses Disclosure On Former CEO

January 24, 2026 — 05:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) has acknowledged its awareness of a recent public disclosure issued by Ourgame International Holdings Limited. The disclosure concerns legal actions and investigations involving Frank Ng, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of AGAE.

The company takes such matters seriously and will continue to closely monitor the progress and outcomes of any related investigations and legal proceedings. Updates will be considered as information becomes available through public and lawful channels.

AGAE also confirms that it will review and investigate, where appropriate, any issues potentially connected to the period during which Ng held the role of Chief Executive Officer. This includes the construction and development phase of the Company's flagship esports arena in Las Vegas. Any review will be conducted in line with applicable laws, governance standards, and with the guidance of independent legal and professional advisers.

AGAE will provide further updates if and when additional disclosure is deemed necessary or required.

