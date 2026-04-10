AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SIXO

In trading on Friday, shares of the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (Symbol: SIXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.15, changing hands as low as $33.94 per share. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIXO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.92 per share, with $35.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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