Markets

Allianz SE Joins With Anthropic To Accelerate Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence

January 09, 2026 — 06:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allianz SE (1ALV.MI, ALV.DE) and Anthropic announced a global partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence at Allianz. The collaboration centers on three transformative projects within Allianz Group designed to empower Allianz employees and accelerate operations. Allianz is also investing in upskilling its people. The partnership will concentrate on three key areas of collaboration: Empowering People, and Reimagining Code with AI; Agentic AI Automation for Speed and Customer Excellence; and Driving Transparency and Compliance with AI.

"Together, we are building solutions that prioritize what matters most to our customers while setting new standards for innovation and resilience," said Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz SE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALIZY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.