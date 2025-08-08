Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 9.7%. The bottom line also rose 19.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 57 cents.



GAAP earnings per share in the reported quarter were 68 cents compared with 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $961 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $987 million by 2.7%. However, the top line increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $894 million.

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $738 million, down 3.4% from $764 million in the year-ago period. This is primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization compared with the previous year.



Operating income totaled $223 million, up 71.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $124 million, which rose 14.8% from the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.7% each year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,767 thousand megawatt-hours, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 33,273 thousand dekatherms, down 4.5% year over year.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $329 million compared with $81 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $9.64 billion, up from $8.68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2025 totaled $492 million compared with $562 million in the year-ago period.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings to be in the range of $3.15-$3.25 per share. The estimation considers the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans, and the consolidated effective tax rate of (31%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.21 per share, which is a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Recent Utility Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of 71 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 6%.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 7.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.19%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.02%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 19.05%.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.81, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.86%.

