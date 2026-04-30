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Alliant Energy Corp Q1 Income Climbs

April 30, 2026 — 06:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.184 billion from $1.128 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.184 Bln vs. $1.128 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.36 To $ 3.46

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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