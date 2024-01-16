Alliant Credit Union CD Rates: January 2024

Alliant Credit Union offers share certificates—a credit union’s version of a CD—across a wide range of terms. Both regular and jumbo certificates are available with a minimum deposit requirement of or , respectively. Alliant’s rates are competitive, earning up to APY on its jumbo CDs.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of these attractive CD rates, read on for an overview of Alliant Credit Union CDs. Annual percentage yields (APYs) and account details are accurate as of January 12, 2024.

Overview of Alliant Credit Union CDs

Alliant offers both regular and jumbo CDs, as well as Roth IRA, SEP IRA and traditional IRA CDs. This review will focus on its regular and jumbo certificates.

Alliant Credit Union members can open a regular certificate with a minimum deposit of or a jumbo certificate with a deposit of . For both types, you can choose from terms ranging from three months to five years.

Alliant’s certificate rates are competitive and well above average rates paid by other credit unions and banks across terms. Certificate APYs are similar for regular and jumbo accounts.

Dividends compound monthly and are credited to your account on the last day of each month. If you don’t want your earnings to stay in the certificate, you can withdraw dividends throughout the term without penalty, but keep in mind that this will reduce your overall yield. You’ll pay early withdrawal fees if you touch your principal before maturity. Depending on your term, this can cost up to 180 days’ dividends.

When opening your account—or at any point during your certificate’s term—you can elect to automatically renew your certificate when it matures or have funds transferred. If you don’t choose your preferences before your term is up, you have a 10-day grace period after maturity to either renew your certificate as is, renew it for a different type or term or transfer funds to another account. Alliant will send you a reminder about your CD’s expiration 15 days in advance.

How Much Can You Earn With Alliant Credit Union CDs?

How much you can earn with an Alliant Credit Union certificate depends on how much cash you deposit, which CD type and term you choose and current rates at the time of opening.

Alliant offers tools on its website to help you create a savings plan, or you can plug your numbers into our CD calculator below to see how much you can earn with Alliant CD rates.

How Alliant Credit Union CDs Compare

Alliant Credit Union’s certificates have competitive rates that well outpace national averages according to FDIC data. Alliant’s rates are comparable to the best CD rates around and on par with what’s offered by the best online banks.

For certain terms, Alliant’s jumbo CD rates are higher than its other rates. Alliant also pays high rates on IRA certificates, making this a strong choice for savers interested in using CDs to save for retirement. If you have a lot of money to put away or want to open a CD in an IRA, consider Alliant.

Remember that CD rates can change at any time for new accounts. Always compare current rates at different banks and credit unions before choosing a CD.

About Alliant Credit Union

A fully digital institution headquartered in Chicago, Alliant Credit Union is the largest credit union in Illinois and serves customers across the country. In addition to banking products like certificates, savings and checking accounts, Alliant offers loans, investment accounts and insurance.

While Alliant has no physical branches, customers can visit more than 80,000 surcharge-free ATMs and contact customer service 24/7 any day of the year.

To join Alliant Credit Union and open an account, you must fit into one of these qualifying groups:

Current or retired employees of an Alliant partner business or organization

Domestic partners or immediate family members of current Alliant members

Employees or residents in qualifying Chicago communities near Alliant’s headquarters

Members of Foster Care to Success (FC2S)

Anyone can become a member of FC2S, and Alliant will pay the one-time $5 membership fee on your behalf if you plan to join this way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are some alternatives to CDs?

High-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are popular alternatives to share certificates or CDs. While they may not earn as much interest as CDs and don’t offer fixed APYs, they’re more flexible. These accounts do not require you to lock up your cash, nor do they charge early withdrawal fees.

Are CDs safe?

As long as you open a share certificate or CD at an NCUA- or FDIC-insured institution, your balance is safe up to $250,000 per depositor, per account ownership category, in case of institution failure.

What is the difference between a CD and a share certificate?

A CD and a share certificate are fundamentally the same and differ only in where you can get each type of account. Banks offer CDs, while credit unions offer share certificates. Some credit unions refer to their certificates as CDs or use the terms interchangeably. Both account types are insured and pay fixed rates throughout your term. But while CDs earn interest, certificates technically earn dividends.

What are Alliant Credit Union CD rates today?

As of the time of this writing, Alliant Credit Union CD rates go up to 5.45% APY but vary depending on the term and size of your deposit. The highest rates are reserved for jumbo deposits of at least $75,000, but regular certificates requiring a deposit of at least $1,000 offer similarly high rates.

