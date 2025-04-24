AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released a profit for first quarter of $74.03 million

The company's earnings came in at $74.03 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $77.22 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $88.16 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $1.080 billion from $1.104 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74.03 Mln. vs. $77.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.080 Bln vs. $1.104 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.