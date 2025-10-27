Markets
Alliance Resource Partners LP Q3 Profit Advances

October 27, 2025 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $95.104 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $86.281 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $571.367 million from $613.569 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.104 Mln. vs. $86.281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $571.367 Mln vs. $613.569 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.60 per share on November 14 to shareholders of record as of November 7.

