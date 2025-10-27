Alliance Resource Partners LP Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $95.104 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $86.281 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $571.367 million from $613.569 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.104 Mln. vs. $86.281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $571.367 Mln vs. $613.569 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.60 per share on November 14 to shareholders of record as of November 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.