Alliance Resource Partners LP Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.09 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $73.98 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $516.02 million from $540.47 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.09 Mln. vs. $73.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $516.02 Mln vs. $540.47 Mln last year.

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