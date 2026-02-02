Alliance Resource Partners LP Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $82.67 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $16.33 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to $535.51 million from $590.09 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.67 Mln. vs. $16.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $535.51 Mln vs. $590.09 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.