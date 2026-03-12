Alliance Laundry Systems Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alliance Laundry Systems (ALH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.60 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $37.06 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliance Laundry Systems reported adjusted earnings of $48.96 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $434.87 million from $395.14 million last year.

Alliance Laundry Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.60 Mln. vs. $37.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $434.87 Mln vs. $395.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.