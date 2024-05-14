Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NasdaqCM:PANL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 9.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of 7.79.

The projected annual revenue for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 694MM, an increase of 41.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pangaea Logistics Solutions. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANL is 0.09%, an increase of 75.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.77% to 26,613K shares. The put/call ratio of PANL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockland Trust holds 8,548K shares representing 18.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,528K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing a decrease of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 86.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 915K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 886K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 784K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

