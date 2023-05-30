Alliance Global Partners Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit (KNOP)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:KNOP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 123.13% from its latest reported closing price of 4.80.

The projected annual revenue for KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit is 277MM, an increase of 3.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.03 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 27, 2023 received the payment on May 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.64%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 37.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.99 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOP is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 7,420K shares. The put/call ratio of KNOP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,777K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,777K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,249K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 40.25% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 1,005K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 61.95% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 775K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership.

