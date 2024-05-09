Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Aterian (ATER)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for Aterian (NasdaqCM:ATER) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 340.29% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aterian is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 340.29% from its latest reported closing price of 2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Aterian is 244MM, an increase of 90.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aterian. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATER is 0.00%, an increase of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.49% to 6,062K shares. The put/call ratio of ATER is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,127K shares representing 31.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 689K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATER by 9.19% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 376K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATER by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 145K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

