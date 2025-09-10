Alliance Entertainment Profit Jumps

Key Points Gross margin expanded sharply to 15.8%, up from 11.4% in the prior year, reflecting improved product mix and automation savings.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $12.2 million, a gain of 481 % compared to Q4 2024.

Revenue dipped 3.4% for FY2025 compared to FY2024, as gains in physical media sales were offset by broader top-line contraction.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT), a leading distributor of physical media, entertainment products, and licensed collectibles, reported earnings on September 10, 2025. The most notable news was a sharp expansion in profitability metrics, especially gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, even with lower year-over-year revenue. The company delivered improved net income, higher operating leverage, and highlighted recent exclusive distribution agreements and collectibles initiatives. Overall, the period reflected significant progress in raising profitability and boosting operational efficiency, though the company continued to face top-line headwinds.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.11 $0.05 120.0% Revenue (GAAP) $227.8 million $236.9 million -3.8% Gross Margin 15.8% 11.4% 4.4 pp Net Income $5.8 million $2.5 million 132.0% Adjusted EBITDA $12.2 million $2.1 million 480.95%

About Alliance Entertainment and Its Recent Focuses

Alliance Entertainment operates as a wholesale distributor and direct-to-consumer fulfillment provider for physical media such as DVDs, Blu-ray Discs, and vinyl records, as well as collectibles, toys, and licensed pop-culture merchandise. Its business covers the sourcing, storage, and delivery of a vast assortment of entertainment titles and products to retailers and consumers across North America.

In recent years, the company’s key initiatives have centered around building exclusive partnerships, expanding its offering in collectibles and licensed merchandise, investing in automation and warehouse technology, and consolidating distribution capabilities. Exclusive agreements, like the deal with Paramount Home Entertainment, help secure access to leading films and television content. Expansion into collectibles is a high-margin growth area. Technology investments have allowed cost reductions and improved service. Success for the company continues to depend on its ability to scale these exclusive partnerships, increase efficiency, and manage a diverse, higher-margin product mix.

Quarterly Highlights: Performance, Partnerships, and Product Shifts

In Q4 FY2025, Alliance Entertainment's revenue declined by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2024, continuing a pattern of normalization following the pandemic-driven surge in physical media demand. The company did not maintain the previously noted annualized run rate of $1.1 billion in net revenue, as management had discussed post-COVID. Physical media categories, especially physical movie sales, delivered notable growth, driven by new studio partnerships and consumer demand for premium formats.

The gross profit margin for Q4 FY2025 expanded by 4.4 percentage points, reaching 15.8%. Management attributed this improvement to a more profitable product mix and cost savings from warehouse automation projects. Adjusted EBITDA sharply increased, climbing 480% year-over-year. Net income for Q4 FY2025 jumped 132% to $5.8 million compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting strong operating leverage and effective expense management.

Exclusive distribution partnerships played a critical role in performance. The Paramount agreement launched in January 2025, making Alliance Entertainment the sole distributor of Paramount’s physical media catalogue in the United States and Canada. This led to a reported 36% increase in physical movie sales year-over-year, with Q4 results benefiting from the shift to exclusive distribution. The company also secured an exclusive deal with Master Replicas for sci-fi collectibles, expanding its role in higher-margin pop-culture merchandise. Vinyl record revenue increased modestly over the year, with demand strongest around collector-focused campaigns and limited editions.

The company also reduced outstanding revolving debt by 22%, which lowered interest expenses. One-time items during the quarter included the launch of a company-wide artificial intelligence initiative aimed at improving sales productivity and operations, as well as continued integration of its Handmade by Robots collectibles brand. No new acquisitions closed in the period, but strategic expansion in key merchandise lines continued.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Considerations

Management signaled an ongoing focus on enhancing high-margin channels, expanding exclusive content partnerships, and leveraging new technology initiatives, including artificial intelligence, to drive operational efficiency and sales. The collectible portfolio, led by both acquired and exclusive brands, is expected to see further expansion, and recently signed partnerships provide an avenue for potential growth in fiscal 2026. However, the company did not provide explicit financial guidance for the upcoming year. No revenue or earnings targets were outlined in the earnings release, leaving the trajectory for the next period open to market and operational developments.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.