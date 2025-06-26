Alliance Entertainment Partners with Master Replicas for Exclusive North American Distribution of Premium Pop Culture Collectibles

Alliance Entertainment partners with Master Replicas for exclusive North American distribution of pop culture collectibles.

Quiver AI Summary

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation has announced a partnership with Master Replicas, becoming their exclusive North American distributor. This collaboration aims to enhance the availability of officially licensed collectibles from various popular science fiction franchises, including Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Trek, through Alliance's extensive retail and e-commerce channels. The partnership will allow both companies to leverage Master Replicas' authentic products and Alliance's distribution expertise to better serve collectors and fans. Alliance's executives expressed enthusiasm for expanding their collectible offerings and reinforcing their position in the collectibles market. This deal aligns with Alliance's strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio of exclusive products and foster engagement with entertainment franchises.

Potential Positives

Alliance Entertainment has secured an exclusive North American partnership with Master Replicas, enhancing its position in the pop culture collectibles market.

The partnership will allow Alliance to distribute officially licensed collectibles from popular science fiction franchises, expanding their product offerings to a broader audience.

This collaboration reinforces Alliance's strategy to integrate high-quality, fan-driven content into its business model, potentially increasing engagement and sales.

The agreement is expected to fuel retail sell-through and could strengthen Alliance's relationships with both retailers and consumers interested in collectibles.

Potential Negatives

Alliance has recently breached covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, which could lead to severe consequences for the company if declared in default.

The press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, which may heighten investor uncertainty due to the risks and assumptions associated with these projections.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Alliance Entertainment?

Alliance Entertainment has partnered with Master Replicas as their exclusive North American distribution partner for collectibles.

Which franchises will benefit from this partnership?

The partnership will enhance the availability of collectibles from franchises like Star Trek, Doctor Who, and Dune.

What types of products will Alliance distribute?

Alliance will distribute premium action figures and collectibles produced by Master Replicas for various science fiction brands.

How will this partnership impact retailers?

This collaboration is designed to increase retail sell-through and engagement with beloved pop culture franchises.

Who is involved in the announcement from both companies?

Statements were made by Tony Moyers, SVP Collectibles at Alliance, and Gregory Benassar, CEO of Master Replicas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AENT Insider Trading Activity

$AENT insiders have traded $AENT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CLINTON WALKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 69,184 shares for an estimated $2,690,697,072 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRUCE A JR OGILVIE (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $22,225 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AENT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PLANTATION, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance” or the “Company”), a premier global distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, today announced a new partnership with Master Replicas, a leading producer of premium pop culture consumer products. Under the agreement, Alliance will act as Master Replicas’ exclusive North American distribution partner, bringing Master Replicas’ new and upcoming releases to the Company’s expansive B2B customer base.









This partnership will expand the availability of officially licensed collectibles from beloved science fiction franchises — including



Blade Runner, Dune, Foundation, Doctor Who, Stargate, Star Trek, Mass Effect



, and more — through Alliance’s broad retail and e-commerce distribution channels. By combining Master Replicas’ product authenticity with Alliance’s omnichannel reach, the companies are poised to deliver premium collectibles into the hands of fans and collectors across North America, fueling both retail sell-through and franchise engagement.





“We’re honored to bring the Master Replicas lineup to North America,” said Tony Moyers, SVP Collectibles at Alliance Entertainment. “These pieces are more than collectibles – they’re celebrations of iconic franchises. As a longtime Trekkie, I’m particularly excited to share their new range of 4.5”



Star Trek



action figures along with the



Star Trek Library Series.



”





Gregory Benassar, CEO of Heathside / Master Replicas, added, “We have been searching for the right partner for the U.S. market for some time, and we believe that Alliance Entertainment fits every requirement of a good partner—offering great products to a strong customer base. We are excited to grow the opportunities together.”





This agreement reflects Alliance’s broader strategy to expand its leadership in the global collectibles ecosystem — leveraging exclusive content, deep retail relationships, and powerful fulfillment infrastructure to connect fans with the franchises they love.





“Partnering with Master Replicas adds another premier name to our growing portfolio of exclusive collectibles,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “Their deep bench of licensed IP and commitment to product authenticity align perfectly with our strategy to deliver fan-driven content at scale. This collaboration expands our reach across iconic science-fiction franchises and reinforces our role as the go-to distributor for brands looking to engage collectors and consumers through high-quality, physical storytelling.”







About Master Replicas







Master Replicas is a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and online retailer of Pop Culture Consumer Products, with a focus on the world’s leading science-fiction brands. It specializes in action figures, die-cast vehicles and resin models from franchises including Star Trek, Stargate, Space 1999, Doctor Who, The Expanse, Dune and Blade Runner. It creates products for a passionate fanbase and works closely with the concept artists and visual effects teams who created the movies and TV series to ensure incredible accuracy.





Learn more at



masterreplicas.com









About Alliance Entertainment







Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit



www.aent.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







AENT@redchip.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b04ece-2c8a-4d4f-8103-3d839c223db9





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.