Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation Appoints Robert Oram as Executive Vice President to Enhance Film Distribution and Collectibles Sales

Alliance Entertainment appoints Robert Oram as Executive Vice President to enhance sales and distribution in entertainment collectibles.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation has appointed Robert Oram as Executive Vice President to enhance its filmed entertainment sales and distribution, particularly in high-value collectible formats. With 30 years of experience in the home entertainment industry, most recently as Head of Domestic Sales and Trade Marketing at Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment, Oram will drive the company's performance and retail execution, including managing its exclusive agreement with Paramount. CEO Jeff Walker praised Oram's leadership and industry knowledge, emphasizing the strategic timing of his appointment amid increasing demand for premium film formats. Alliance aims to strengthen its leadership position in the collectibles market by investing in infrastructure and partnerships while responding to the growing popularity of physical media.

Robert Oram has been appointed as Executive Vice President, bringing 30 years of experience in the home entertainment industry and proven leadership from Paramount, indicating a strong addition to the executive team.

Oram will drive performance in filmed entertainment sales and distribution, enhancing retail execution and accelerating sales growth in high-value collectible formats, which positions the company for future growth opportunities.

The appointment reflects Alliance's commitment to operational excellence and category leadership in collectibles distribution, emphasizing their strategic focus on the evolving demands of the market.

The company is preparing to capitalize on renewed demand for physical media by investing in infrastructure, talent, and partnerships, setting the stage for meaningful growth in a multi-billion-dollar market.

Appointment of Robert Oram as Executive Vice President may raise concerns about the company's previous leadership effectiveness, as a significant change indicates potential gaps in current management.

The press release mentions recent breaches of covenant requirements under the revolving credit facility, indicating financial instability and potential defaults that could have adverse consequences for the company.

The forward-looking statements include various risks and uncertainties, particularly highlighting significant indebtedness and reliance on customer concentration, which could jeopardize the company's financial health.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance” or the “Company”), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, today announced the appointment of Robert Oram as Executive Vice President. A 30-year home entertainment industry veteran, Oram will oversee Alliance’s filmed entertainment sales and distribution efforts. He will be responsible for driving performance, which includes the Company’s exclusive distribution agreement with Paramount Home Entertainment, enhancing retail execution, and accelerating sales growth in high-value collectible formats. His appointment reflects Alliance’s continued investment in operational excellence and category leadership in collectibles distribution.





“As a proven leader with a deep understanding of what drives performance in today’s home entertainment market, Rob is an all-star addition to the Alliance leadership team,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “His decades of experience, deep industry relationships, and proven leadership at Paramount make him uniquely positioned to add value, and his experience delivering results in a dynamic retail landscape will be key as we scale our collectible film formats and deepen our retail impact.”





Oram most recently served as Head of Domestic Sales and Trade Marketing at Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment, where he led strategic retail partnerships and consistently delivered strong category performance.





“I’m honored to join Alliance Entertainment at such a pivotal time,” said Oram. “As demand continues to grow for premium film formats, I see a tremendous opportunity to build on the company’s leadership and deliver even greater value to our studio partners and retail customers. Alliance’s commitment to the collector experience and its unmatched scale in distribution position us to drive meaningful growth in the category.”





Oram’s appointment supports Alliance’s mission to lead at the intersection of entertainment and collectibles — delivering exclusive content, premium formats, and scalable fulfillment solutions that meet the evolving needs of fans, studios, and retailers. As physical media experiences renewed demand, Alliance is doubling down on the infrastructure, talent, and partnerships that set it apart in a growing, multi-billion-dollar market.







About Alliance Entertainment







Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit



www.aent.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







AENT@redchip.com





