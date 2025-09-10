ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP (AENT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.80 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $2.50 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $227.80 million from $236.90 million last year.

ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.80 Mln. vs. $2.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $227.80 Mln vs. $236.90 Mln last year.

