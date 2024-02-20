Allete Q4 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Energy utility Allete Inc. (ALE) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to ALLETE for the fourth quarter edged down to $51.5 million or $0.89 per share from $51.7 million or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenue for the quarter increased to $402.7 million from $425.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $425.30 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the Company has a long-term objective of achieving consolidated earnings per share growth within a range of 5 to 7 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.