Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Price Target Increased by 15.40% to 45.22

The average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) has been revised to $45.22 / share. This is an increase of 15.40% from the prior estimate of $39.19 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from the latest reported closing price of $38.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.19%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 173,322K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,825K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,904K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 15.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,165K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,731K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,013K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,312K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,255K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 92.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,258K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 28.14% over the last quarter.

