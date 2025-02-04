Allegion Unit Acquires Next Door

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE) said, through one of its subsidiaries, it has acquired the business and operations of privately held Next Door Company, including its brands and other assets. Next Door will report into the Allegion Americas segment. Justin Schechter, owner of Next Door, will join Allegion to support accelerated growth for the combined businesses.

Based in Miami, Florida, Next Door is a U.S. manufacturer of stainless steel and hollow metal doors, specializing in custom configurations for industrial, commercial and institutional buildings.

