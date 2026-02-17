Allegion Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions company, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued guidance for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $183.9 million from $162.3 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.70 versus $1.65 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $168.3 million from $161.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.94 versys $1.86 last year.

On average, 11 analysts had expected the company to report $1.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $248.2 million from $223.6 million in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to $209.6 million from $184.6 millon in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income increased to $231.3 million from $209.1 million in the same period last year.

Net revenue rose to $1.03 billion from $945.6 million in the previous year.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $1.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company expected full-year 2026 revenue to increase 5% to 7% on a reported basis and increase 2% to 4% organically, when compared to 2025.

Full year 2026 reported EPS is expected to be in the range of $8.00 to $8.20, or $8.70 to $8.90 on an adjusted basis

Adjustments to 2025 EPS include estimated impacts of approximately $0.60 per share for acquisition-related amortisation, as well as $0.10 per share for other adjustments.

In the pre-market trading, Allegion is 0.42% lesser at $178.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.