Allegion Plc To Acquire ELATEC

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ELATEC, including Elatec GmbH and other group entities, from Summit Partners for 330 million euros on a cash-free, debt-free basis. ELATEC is a manufacturer of security and access technology specializing in RFID credentials and readers solutions designed in Germany and sold globally.

Allegion plc expects ELATEC to generate approximately 60 million euros-65 million euros in net sales in 2026 and be accretive to 2026 adjusted earnings per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.