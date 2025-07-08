Allegion Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Gatewise

Allegion plc ALLE recently completed the acquisition of Gatewise Incorporated (Gatewise) through one of its subsidiaries. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Based in Houston, TX, Gatewise is a software-as-a-service providing company that delivers modern and upgradable gate entry systems for multifamily communities. The company offers a mobile app for residents and an online portal for property managers to control access.

ALLE’s Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with ALLE’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Gatewise’s smart access control solutions will enable Allegion to strengthen its electronic locks and the Zentra multifamily access portfolio. Also, Gatewise’s cloud-based management portal and mobile app will help ALLE to enhance user experience for multifamily property owners and residents by simplifying access management across gates, common areas and individual units.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of Allegion's growth strategy. The company is trying to improve its long-term results by focusing on strategic acquisitions and regular innovations. In July 2025, ALLE acquired ELATEC to boost its global electronics portfolio in non-residential markets. ELATEC has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment.



In June 2025, ALLE acquired Novas to boost its door hardware portfolio. Novas has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment. In April 2025, the company acquired Trimco Hardware (Trimco), along with its brands and various assets, through one of its subsidiaries. The inclusion of Trimco’s expertise in specialty solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, enabled Allegion to boost its door and frame portfolio within the Allegion Americas segment.



ALLE acquired Lemaar Pty Ltd (Lemaar) in March 2025. This acquisition boosted its security and accessibility portfolio in Australia. The acquired company has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment. In February 2025, Allegion acquired Next Door Company, which expanded its doors and frames portfolio. Next Door has been incorporated into the Allegion Americas segment.

Allegion’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Allegion is benefiting from strength in the Allegion Americas segment, driven by an increase in demand for non-residential products across end markets like education, hospitality and retail. Growing awareness about the security and safety of people and infrastructure across the world is driving the International segment.



ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 13.3% compared with the industry’s 8.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

