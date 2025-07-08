Allegion Acquires Waitwhile

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired privately owned Waitwhile Inc., a software-as-a-service provider that specializes in cloud-based appointment scheduling and queue management. Primarily sold in the U.S., Waitwhile has a large footprint of multinational customers who use the platform to power their queue management and appointment experiences globally across healthcare, education, commercial, government and retail markets.

Waitwhile was founded in 2017 by CEO Christoffer Klemming, who is joining Allegion. Klemming will continue leading the Waitwhile business. Waitwhile has offices in the U.S. and Sweden.

