Allegion Acquires Gatewise

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired privately owned Gatewise Incorporated, a provider of smart access control solutions in the U.S. multifamily marketplace. Based in Houston, Texas, Gatewise is a software-as-a-service provider that offers a modern and retrofit-friendly gate entry system for multifamily communities. Gatewise CEO Amit Sherman will join Allegion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Gatewise portfolio features a mobile app for residents and a cloud-based management portal for property managers. It is complementary to Allegion's electronic locks and Zentra multifamily access solution.

