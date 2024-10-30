Allegiant Travel Company Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT):

Earnings: -$36.8 million in Q3 vs. -$25.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.05 in Q3 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegiant Travel Company reported adjusted earnings of -$36.1 million or -$2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.93 per share Revenue: $562.2 million in Q3 vs. $565.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 - $1.00

