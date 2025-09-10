Allegiant Travel August Capacity Up 14.4%

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary passenger traffic results for the month of August 2025 on Wednesday, integrated travel company Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) said it carried 1.51 million passengers across the total system in August 2025, up 12.5 percent from 1.34 million passengers in August 2024.

Total System capacity for the month was 1.65 million Available Seats Miles (ASMs), up 14.4 percent from 1.44 million ASMs a year ago.

