Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity

In a bid to broaden its network, Allegiant Travel Company ( ALGT ) is introducing three new nonstop routes, which will connect five cities nationwide, along with offering new service to Burbank, CA, via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

Effective February 2026, the routes will offer new low-cost travel options with one-way fares as low as $39. Tickets for all newly announced routes, including these limited flights, are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, stated, "We're thrilled to expand our network from coast to coast and look forward to bringing our brand of service to Burbank, California. This growth underscores our commitment to providing leisure travelers with more options to reach the destinations they love and strengthens our position as a leader in offering value-oriented air service."

Let’s discuss the three new nonstop routes in detail.

The new routes connecting Burbank, CA, via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and the following cities are: Bellingham, WA, via Bellingham International Airport (BLI) comes with one-way fares as low as $49 and Provo, UT, via Provo Airport (PVU) comes with one-way fares as low as $39.

The new route connecting Chattanooga, TN, via Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) and Fort Lauderdale/Miami, FL, via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) comes with one-way fares as low as $49.

All of the aforesaid three new non-stop routes are effective from Feb. 12, 2026.

For the introductory one-way fares, it is advisable to book tickets by Sept. 10, 2025, for travel by May 19, 2026.

ALGT is focused on expanding its network and strengthening its presence in the travel industry by offering budget-friendly nonstop services between cities. The inclusion of these new routes is expected to enhance this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stockposition in the airline industry globally.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Route Expansion Plans of Other Airline Companies

ALGT is not the sole U.S. airline to expand its international network. Recently, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) announced its winter expansion schedule with the addition of flights to 15 cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

The routes include one additional daily round-trip flight between Houston and Orlando, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore and Miami; Chicago and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Las Vegas; Newark/New York and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale; Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additionally, two new routes between Newark/New York and Columbia, SC, and Chattanooga, TN; three new weekly flights between Houston and Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Salvador, El Salvador, and one new weekly flight between Houston and San Pedro Sula, Honduras will be offered.

Apart from the routes above, UAL plans to offer extra services between Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles and operate larger aircraft between Chicago and New York LaGuardia to connect customers outside of UAL’s hubs to these added flights.

All the new flights are set to start services from Jan. 6, 2026.

On Sept. 4, 2025,Frontier Airlines ULCC announced plans to launch 22 new routes in the latter part of 2025, expanding services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. The new routes, which are expected to begin in November and December 2025, include new services from Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago and more in the United States. New international routes to destinations in Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico are also included. The new routes also mark Frontier’s arrival atProvidenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos (PLS) and its comeback to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS).

Southwest Airlines ( LUV ) has extended its flight schedule through June 3, 2026. The extended schedule includes more routes to new places. As part of the expansion, Southwest Airlines will operate flights to the island of St. Maarten, beginning April 7, 2026. The addition of St. Maarten marks LUV’s first new international destination since 2021. St. Maarten comprises two parts: the Netherlands' constituent country of Sint Maarten, alongside the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Martin. Southwest Airlines also announced an interline partnership with EVA Air, a subsidiary of the Evergreen Group, to expand seamless travel between Asia and North America. EVA Air is the third airline partner to be announced by the Dallas-based LUV.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.