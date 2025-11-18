Allegiant To Add 30 New Nonstop Routes Connecting 35 Cities

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its U.S. network, unveiling 30 new nonstop routes that will connect 35 cities — including four new markets — as the low-cost carrier continues to broaden its reach into leisure-focused travel. To mark the launch, Allegiant is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $39.

The airline is adding service to La Crosse, Wisconsin; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Trenton, New Jersey; and Columbia, Missouri, strengthening its strategy of linking small and mid-sized cities with popular vacation destinations. The first flights will begin in early 2026, with additional routes rolling out through mid-year.

Most of the new routes span major leisure corridors across Florida, Arizona, California and the Midwest, connecting cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix-Mesa, Orlando Sanford, Destin, St. Pete-Clearwater, Myrtle Beach and Burbank. Introductory fares on these routes range from $39 to $79.

"Our mission has always been to connect travelers to world-class destinations at an affordable price. These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer.

