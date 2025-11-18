Markets
ALGT

Allegiant To Add 30 New Nonstop Routes Connecting 35 Cities

November 18, 2025 — 01:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its U.S. network, unveiling 30 new nonstop routes that will connect 35 cities — including four new markets — as the low-cost carrier continues to broaden its reach into leisure-focused travel. To mark the launch, Allegiant is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $39.

The airline is adding service to La Crosse, Wisconsin; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Trenton, New Jersey; and Columbia, Missouri, strengthening its strategy of linking small and mid-sized cities with popular vacation destinations. The first flights will begin in early 2026, with additional routes rolling out through mid-year.

Most of the new routes span major leisure corridors across Florida, Arizona, California and the Midwest, connecting cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix-Mesa, Orlando Sanford, Destin, St. Pete-Clearwater, Myrtle Beach and Burbank. Introductory fares on these routes range from $39 to $79.

"Our mission has always been to connect travelers to world-class destinations at an affordable price. These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.