Allbirds Launches Tree Runner NZ, Elevating Comfort and Sustainability in Footwear

Allbirds launches the Tree Runner NZ, enhancing comfort and sustainability in a refreshed design available July 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Allbirds has launched the Tree Runner NZ, an updated version of its original Tree Runner sneaker, focusing on enhanced comfort, sleek design, and sustainability. This new iteration features a redesigned SweetFoam™ midsole with improved contouring for better support, a plush wool-blend collar, and a dual-density insole combining memory foam with a wool sockliner for all-day comfort. The upper is made from a breathable tree knit fiber blend of TENCEL™ Lyocell and recycled polyester, offering durability and a stylish look suitable for various casual settings. The launch coincides with Allbirds' 10-year anniversary, and the shoes are priced at $110 USD, available in stores from July 8, 2025, and online starting July 15, 2025.

Potential Positives

The introduction of the Tree Runner NZ represents a significant evolution of a popular product, enhancing the brand's core franchise strategy and appealing to consumer demand for comfort and sustainability.

The use of upgraded materials and designs, such as the SweetFoam™ midsole and dual-density insole, reflects Allbirds' commitment to innovation and comfort, which may lead to positive consumer reception.

The Tree Runner NZ's alignment with Allbirds' sustainability principles—featuring natural and recycled materials—reinforces the brand's reputation as a leader in the eco-friendly footwear market.

As the company approaches its 10-year anniversary, the release not only celebrates its heritage but also positions Allbirds for continued relevance and growth in the competitive footwear industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Tree Runner NZ?

The Tree Runner NZ is the latest version of Allbirds' original Tree Runner, designed for enhanced comfort and sustainability.

When will the Tree Runner NZ be available?

The Tree Runner NZ became available in stores on July 8, 2025, and online on July 15, 2025.

What materials are used in the Tree Runner NZ?

The Tree Runner NZ features a tree knit fiber blend, TENCEL™ Lyocell, recycled polyester, and the SweetFoam™ midsole for comfort.

How does the design improve comfort?

It includes a dual-density insole with memory foam, an updated underfoot contour, and a wool-blend collar for a snug fit.

What is Allbirds' commitment to sustainability?

Allbirds focuses on using natural and recycled materials to create comfort-driven products with minimal environmental impact.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PERFORMA LTD (US), LLC added 1,900 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,236

NBT BANK N A /NY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12

INVESTMENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY GROUP, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BIRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIRD forecast page.

$BIRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BIRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexandra Steiger from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thomas Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smallest details deliver the biggest difference when it comes to comfort. That’s why Allbirds is introducing the Tree Runner NZ, a new iteration of the brand’s original Tree Runner. The style is the next step in Allbirds’ core franchise strategy, as the brand refreshes fan-favorite silhouettes with even more of what consumers know and love from the originals: incredible comfort, sleek design and sustainable principles.





The Tree Runner NZ uses Allbirds’ signature SweetFoam™ midsole, now with an updated underfoot contour for a smooth, supportive stride. A stack height of 10.2mm at the forefoot and 20.0mm at the heel lends a naturally grounded feel when you’re on the go. The style also comes with a wool-blend collar and tongue lining to hug the foot for a snug, plush feel where you need it most.





Inside, a brand new dual-density insole uses cushioned memory foam, paired with Allbirds' signature wool-blend sockliner, to deliver uncompromising comfort that stands up to long days on your feet. The Allbirds team tested more than 45 variations to find the footbed that best achieved immediate, out of the box comfort, working with a variety of vendors and testers to validate the new construction.





“This redesign began from the inside out by rethinking comfort, refining fit and elevating materials,” Adrian Nyman, Chief Design Officer, Allbirds. “It’s more than a ‘better’ Tree Runner—it reflects a new era of Allbirds design: bold simplicity, modern sustainability, and wild comfort in every step.”





The Tree Runner NZ uses Allbirds’ industry-leading library of natural and recycled materials to deliver a superior comfort experience. Like its predecessor, the Tree Runner NZ’s upper is made with a tree knit fiber blend, beloved for its breathability. This cool, soft and lightweight material combines TENCEL™ Lyocell with recycled polyester, delivering durability that can withstand whatever your day demands. The Tree Runner NZ upper features a uniform knit design, lending a simple, sophisticated look that transitions effortlessly through any casual setting–whether you’re sipping wine at a favorite neighborhood spot or sightseeing off-the-beaten-path.





As Allbirds approaches its 10-year anniversary, the "NZ" moniker proudly nods to the brand's New Zealand heritage. The Tree Runner NZ ($110 USD) is available exclusively in-stores beginning July 8, 2025, and online beginning July 15, 2025.







About Allbirds, Inc.







Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit





www.allbirds.com





.







Contact







press@allbirds.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.