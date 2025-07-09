Allbirds, Inc. Expands Global Reach with New Distribution Agreements in Eurasia

Allbirds signed distribution agreements with three companies to expand its presence in Eurasian markets, enhancing brand reach and sustainability efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Allbirds, Inc. has announced the signing of three new distribution agreements in Eurasia as part of its strategy to expand its global presence and foster sustainable growth in international markets. The new distributors include Beosport for the Balkans starting January 2026, 911 Fashion for Israel beginning October 2025, and Tradist Distribution for Turkiye and Central Asia effective July 2025. Allbirds' CFO, Annie Mitchell, highlighted the success of transitioning to a distributor model, which has helped enhance their brand reach. Each distributor expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Allbirds, emphasizing shared values of sustainability and innovation. Allbirds, known for its eco-friendly footwear and lifestyle products, aims to engage with conscious consumers through these partnerships.

Potential Positives

Allbirds has signed three new exclusive distribution agreements in key markets throughout Eurasia, expanding its global presence and outreach.

The partnership with reputable distributors like Beosport, 911 Fashion, and Tradist Distribution aligns with Allbirds' strategy for sustainable and scalable growth in international markets.

The press release highlights Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, attracting like-minded partners and consumers.

The company now has a total of 16 global distribution deals, reflecting confidence in its international strategy and brand appeal.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning to a distributor model may indicate challenges in managing direct sales and operations in international markets, raising concerns about the company's capability to scale effectively.



The reliance on external distributors may lead to reduced control over brand representation and customer experience in new markets, potentially impacting brand perception.



These agreements might necessitate significant investment in market development which could strain financial resources, particularly if initial returns do not meet expectations.

FAQ

What countries are included in Allbirds' new distribution agreements?

Allbirds has signed distribution agreements in the Balkans, Israel, Turkiye, and Central Asia.

When will the distribution agreements with Beosport and 911 Fashion take effect?

Beosport will begin distribution in January 2026, and 911 Fashion will start in October 2025.

Who are the new distribution partners for Allbirds?

Beosport, 911 Fashion, and Tradist Distribution are the new distribution partners for Allbirds.

What is Allbirds' focus in international markets?

Allbirds aims to build long-term scalable growth by transitioning to a distributor model in international geographies.

What materials does Allbirds use for its products?

Allbirds uses materials like Merino wool, tree fiber, and sugarcane in its footwear and products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PERFORMA LTD (US), LLC added 1,900 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,236

NBT BANK N A /NY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12

INVESTMENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY GROUP, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BIRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIRD forecast page.

$BIRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BIRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexandra Steiger from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thomas Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD) today announced that it has signed three new distribution agreements for multiple countries throughout Eurasia as part of the Company’s strategy to build long-term scalable growth in overseas markets.





With the completion of the following agreements, Allbirds has now signed distribution deals with 16 companies globally.







Beosport will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in the Balkans, effective January 2026.



Beosport will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in the Balkans, effective January 2026.



911 Fashion will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Israel, effective October 2025.



911 Fashion will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Israel, effective October 2025.



Tradist Distribution will become the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Turkiye and Central Asia, effective July 2025.











“Our strategic decision to transition to a distributor model in international geographies is proving to be highly successful,” said Annie Mitchell, CFO of Allbirds. “Over the past 18 months, we have partnered with world-class distributors and extended our brand reach with a profitable operating model. With the signing of these three new agreements, we look forward to bringing the Allbirds brand to additional countries throughout Eurasia.”







Beosport







Aleksandar Ivanovic, Director of Beosport, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our cooperation with Allbirds, a brand that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. This cooperation represents an opportunity to bring a globally respected, eco-conscious brand to our market, providing our customers with unique, high-quality products that align with their values.”





Beosport is a leading retail and distribution company for premium sportswear, footwear, and lifestyle brands in Southeast Europe. Founded in 1996 and based in Belgrade, Serbia, Beosport has played a key role in bringing global brands to the regional market. With a wide retail network and a strong focus on customers, the company is known for offering high-quality products, exceptional service, and building long-term brand value. Beosport has developed an extensive network of wholesale partners throughout the region, further enhancing its position in the market. The company is a trusted partner for international brands looking to expand their local presence, relying on its consumer-centric approach and extensive market knowledge.







911 Fashion







Uri Reiss, founder, CEO and co-owner of 911 Fashion, stated, “We are proud to welcome Allbirds into our carefully curated portfolio of exceptional international brands. The brand’s inspiring story, its unwavering commitment to sustainability, and its mission to leave a positive impact on the world perfectly aligns with our core values. We are excited to embark on this new journey together, and we are confident that our collaboration will pave the way for Allbirds’ success in our market.”





911 Fashion is a fashion and lifestyle distribution company, founded in 2001 by Uri Reiss and based in Tel Aviv. The GOTS certified company is the trusted partner for international brands that actually care and see themselves as responsible, environmentally and socially. Among the significant brands are Nudie Jeans, Veja, alo yoga, ecoalf, APL and many more – each chosen for raising the ethical standards bar, while doing it in style. The company has a retail fleet of 35 locations, including standalone stores for alo yoga, Allsaints and Scotch & Soda, alongside the leading local concept chain “:story” multi-brand.







Tradist Distribution







“Partnering with Allbirds is both a strategic and exciting step for Tradist as we expand our presence in our regions,” said Sabri Can Acarsoy, CEO of Tradist Distribution. “Allbirds is a brand that proves innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand with great design. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing globally respected, forward-thinking brands to a new generation of conscious consumers.”





Tradist Distribution is a leading distributor of premium lifestyle, footwear and bag brands across Turkiye, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. With a strong focus on brand-building, retail expansion, and omni-channel growth, Tradist enables global brands to engage today’s conscious consumers through tailored strategies and deep regional expertise. Headquartered in Istanbul, the company offers end-to-end distribution, e-commerce operations, mono-brand online stores, and integrated marketing solutions for brands looking to scale in dynamic and fast-evolving markets. More at





www.tradistdistribution.com











About Allbirds, Inc.







Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit





www.allbirds.com





.







Contact:







press@allbirds.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.