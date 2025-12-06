Allbirds (BIRD) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Allbirds (NasdaqGS:BIRD) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.60% from the latest reported closing price of $5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allbirds. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRD is 0.02%, an increase of 73.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.38% to 1,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spark Investment Management holds 58K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRD by 73.97% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRD by 10.24% over the last quarter.

