All Retirees Need to Know These 3 Social Security Rule Changes Before April 2026

Key Points

March 31 is your last chance until October to switch Medicare Advantage plans or go to original Medicare.

The Social Security taxable earnings cap rose to $184,500 in 2026 -- up from $176,100 last year.

Those collecting Social Security while working before their FRA can earn up to $24,480 without repercussions.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

April isn't a month most retirees circle on their calendar. There's no big enrollment window, no cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) announcement, no policy overhaul. But three deadlines and rule changes take effect in the next few weeks that could have a real impact on your wallet.

1. The Medicare Advantage open enrollment window closes March 31

If you're enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and it's not working for you -- maybe your doctor left the network, maybe your drug formulary changed, maybe the premiums jumped -- you have until March 31 to switch to a different MA plan or drop back to original Medicare with or without a Part D plan.

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If you're unsatisfied with your current plan, this is your last shot to fix it before you're locked in until October. After March 31, you're stuck with what you have.

2. The taxable earnings cap jumped to $184,500

In 2026, Social Security taxes apply to the first $184,500 of your earnings -- up from $176,100 last year. That means if you're still working or self-employed, earning more than the new limit, you'll pay the 6.2% Social Security tax on about $8,400 more in income than you did in 2025, which works out to roughly $520 in additional payroll tax.

If you earn above that cap, everything beyond $184,500 is exempt.

3. The earnings limit for workers under full retirement age is now $24,480

If you're still working while collecting Social Security benefits but haven't yet reached your full retirement age (FRA), there is a limit to how much you can earn before your benefits are withheld.

If you earn more than $24,480 from work in 2026 -- up from $23,400 last year -- Social Security will withhold $1 for every $2 you earn above that threshold.

There's also an exception, however. If this is the year you reach FRA, your limit jumps to $65,160, and the withholding drops to $1 for every $3 over the limit. And once you pass FRA, there's no earnings limit at all.

Here's the part many seniors misunderstand: This isn't a tax. It's a temporary withholding. Once you reach full retirement age, Social Security recalculates your monthly benefit to account for everything that was withheld, and your payments go up to compensate.

The Social Security earnings test is one of the most commonly misunderstood rules in the entire system, but a critical one for any retirees who plan on working.

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