All-New Enhancements To American Express Business Blueprint Program

American Express announced new enhancements to its cash flow management hub, American Express Business Blueprint, which offers a smoother digital experience and better data analytics to small business card members. The upgrades specifically target the My Insights feature and the business checking product.

The Business Blueprint program, formerly known as Kabbage, was created in January 2023 to aid small business owners in managing cash flow. Small business owners can sign up for free on the American Express website. The program is best for established businesses with a minimum monthly revenue of $3,000 in need of flexible borrowing options.

The new features allow users to track cash flow with better visualization tools, link external bank and card accounts and make advance payments on business loans and other expenses.

American Express Business Blueprint Upgrades

Some 41% of small businesses declined growth opportunities because they were unfamiliar with their cash flow and expenses, according to Amex’s May 2023 Small Business Confidence Report. Small business owners wanted a better understanding of their cash flow to help them make the right decisions.

Brett Sussman, vice president and head of marketing at Business Blueprint, also attributed the recent rise in inflation as another reason that small business owners want to understand cash flow.

“This is really because [small business owners] really felt the impact of inflation over the last few years and they continue to believe that it persists in 2024,” Sussman says. “They’re really grappling with the question of ‘Should I increase my prices and how much are my expenses going to be.’”

The new enhancements were born out of conversations with small business owners. The upgrades allow users to gather business data in one place for simple and effective business management. Amex’s latest Business Blueprint upgrades include additions to the My Insights feature and the Business Checking program.

My Insights

My Insights is Amex’s free analytics service that allows business owners to analyze old and current cash flow information for their businesses.

Small business expenses are sometimes distributed across several payment types, such as credit cards, debit cards or checks. Before, the My Insights feature primarily drew data from select American Express business products, including the business line of credit, business checking, payment accept and business credit card accounts.

The new enhancement allows you to link external bank and credit accounts. The service then draws information from your linked accounts and provides charts, graphs and other visualization tools to aid business owners in making informed management decisions.

Customers can also receive business expense alerts for abnormal expenditures, which helps business owners manage extra expenses. These alerts will appear on the dashboard.

Business Checking

Amex Business Checking was launched in 2021 as the company’s first checking product dedicated to businesses. It’s a fully digital account with secure, low-fee digital banking, offering a 1.3% APY on balances up to $500,000. You can also earn rewards for debit card purchases.

New features include an upgraded mobile check deposit system for easy access to funds. Most deposits are available within the next business day. You can also schedule recurring payments up to one year in the future, allowing you to keep track of upcoming bills.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.