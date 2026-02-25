Alkermes Plc Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $49.34 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $146.50 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $384.54 million from $429.98 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.34 Mln. vs. $146.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $384.54 Mln vs. $429.98 Mln last year.

