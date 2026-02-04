Alkane Resources (ALKEF) Price Target Increased by 43.24% to 1.46

The average one-year price target for Alkane Resources (OTCPK:ALKEF) has been revised to $1.46 / share. This is an increase of 43.24% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.39 to a high of $1.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 318.52% from the latest reported closing price of $0.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkane Resources. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 21.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKEF is 0.01%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 39,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,580K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,075K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,175K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,587K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKEF by 22.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,825K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,140K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,780K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.