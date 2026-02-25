Alkami Technology, Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$11.44 million

The company's earnings came in at -$11.44 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$7.64 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.7% to $120.79 million from $89.66 million last year.

Alkami Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.44 Mln. vs. -$7.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $120.79 Mln vs. $89.66 Mln last year.

