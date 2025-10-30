Alkami Technology, Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) released Loss for its third quarter of -$14.80 million

The company's earnings came in at -$14.80 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$9.44 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $112.95 million from $85.91 million last year.

Alkami Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $119.6 - $121.1 Mln

