News & Insights

Stocks

Alithya Group Expands with XRM Vision Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alithya Group has acquired XRM Vision for up to C$35 million, enhancing its expertise in Microsoft technologies and expanding its delivery capabilities in Canada and Morocco. This strategic move aligns with Alithya’s growth plan, focusing on high-value service offerings across sectors like financial services, insurance, and healthcare. The acquisition not only strengthens Alithya’s smart shore capabilities but also introduces new opportunities to cross-sell its solutions to XRM Vision’s clientele.

For further insights into TSE:ALYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALYAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.