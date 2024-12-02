Alithya Group Expands with XRM Vision Acquisition

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) has released an update.
Alithya Group has acquired XRM Vision for up to C$35 million, enhancing its expertise in Microsoft technologies and expanding its delivery capabilities in Canada and Morocco. This strategic move aligns with Alithya’s growth plan, focusing on high-value service offerings across sectors like financial services, insurance, and healthcare. The acquisition not only strengthens Alithya’s smart shore capabilities but also introduces new opportunities to cross-sell its solutions to XRM Vision’s clientele.
