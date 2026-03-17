Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $757.2 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $641.4 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $751.0 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $21.805 billion from $20.903 billion last year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $757.2 Mln. vs. $641.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $21.805 Bln vs. $20.903 Bln last year.

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