Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Price Target Increased by 70.91% to 67.12

The average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) has been revised to $67.12 / share. This is an increase of 70.91% from the prior estimate of $39.27 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 943.79% from the latest reported closing price of $6.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.02%, an increase of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 2,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 444K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 412K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 289K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 61.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 51.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 269K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

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