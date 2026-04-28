Stocks
ALGS

Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Price Target Increased by 70.91% to 67.12

April 28, 2026 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ALGS) has been revised to $67.12 / share. This is an increase of 70.91% from the prior estimate of $39.27 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 943.79% from the latest reported closing price of $6.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.02%, an increase of 34.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 2,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 444K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 412K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 336K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 289K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 61.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGS by 51.65% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 269K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.-> See our take on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.