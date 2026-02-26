Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$11.01 million

The company's earnings came in at -$11.01 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$31.09 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.3% to $1.012 billion from $701.24 million last year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.01 Mln. vs. -$31.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.012 Bln vs. $701.24 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.